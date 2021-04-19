First Alert Forecast (4/19AM)

Temperatures tomorrow morning will drop into the 30s. As the front nears, there will be chances for rain and/ or snow mix. This, however, will stay confined to the northern half of the state. Very light to little accumulations are expected. For us here in Texoma, a few isolated showers cannot be ruled out. By sunrise, the front will clear nearly the entire forecast area. Much cooler air will flow in behind the front dropping temperatures tomorrow afternoon into the low to mid 50s! Behind the front will be gusty north winds. Look for north winds at 15 to 25mph with gusts likely into the 40s.