First Alert Forecast (4/19AM)

As high pressure dominates across the Southern Plains, this will lead to sunny skies and mild, close to average temperatures. This afternoon most will rise into the mid and upper 70s with light southwest winds at 5 to 15mph. Enjoy today’s weather because the 70s will be gone by tomorrow! A cold front, which is currently located along the Kansas/ Nebraska border will quickly dive south.
Temperatures tomorrow morning will drop into the 30s. As the front nears, there will be chances for rain and/ or snow mix. This, however, will stay confined to the northern half of the state. Very light to little accumulations are expected. For us here in Texoma, a few isolated showers cannot be ruled out. By sunrise, the front will clear nearly the entire forecast area. Much cooler air will flow in behind the front dropping temperatures tomorrow afternoon into the low to mid 50s! Behind the front will be gusty north winds. Look for north winds at 15 to 25mph with gusts likely into the 40s.
By Tuesday evening, a very cold airmass will be overhead. This is going to allow for temperatures to drop into near freezing. As a result, a freeze watch is in place late Tuesday/ early Wednesday. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage to unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Also to prevent pipes from bursting, water pipes should be wrapped and drained. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
We’ll still be under an influence of a cool dry airmass through at least Thursday! Expect temperatures to stay into the 50s under mostly cloudy skies. By the end of this week, more low-level moisture returns resulting in a chance for rain Thursday through Saturday.
The good news about this forecast is by next weekend temperatures are trending upward! As of right now, we’re looking at low 70s for Saturday... meanwhile upper 70s on Sunday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
