UPDATE: Body camera video of officer involved shooting released

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Police Chief James Smith says an officer involved in the shooting of Zonterious Johnson has been cleared by the Comanche County District Attorney.
District Attorney Fred Smith sent letters to the chief, OSBI and the family’s attorney on Friday with his decision.
In a letter from Chief Smith’s office on Monday he says the officer involved, identified as Officer Nathan Ronan, was cleared of all wrongdoing.
Smith says the OSBI found that at least 10 shots were fired outside the Lavish Lounge the night of the shooting. The OSBI said Johnson was seen by multiple officers holding a gun and firing at a nearby SUV.
Johnson then fled on foot before being chased by Ronan into a nearby alley way.
Ronan came around a corner and saw Johnson holding a gun according to the OSBI. He then “produced the barrel of the weapon” before being shot.
Officers began life saving measure immediately but Johnson died of his injuries at the hospital.
The OSBI recovered a Taurus 9mm with an empty 12 round magazine at the scene. Johnson’s fingerprints were reportedly on the magazine.
Officials say the gun Johnson was carrying had been purchased in Kansas by a relative of a woman who had children with Johnson.
7News has body camera footage in our possession and will share it as soon as possible.
