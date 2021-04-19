Lawton Police Department confirms third homicide of weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department now says there was a third homicide in the city over the weekend.
The third happened near SW 6th Street and Highway 281.
Police say a female victim was found laying in the roadway in the early morning hours of Sunday.
She had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene from her wounds.
This was the second homicide of the weekend following an early shooting at Garrett’s Landing Apartments and another shooting which took place later on Sunday at a gas station on the city’s northwest side.
Detectives are investigating all three homicides and have not officially named a suspect in any of the crimes.
