Lawton Police officers, supporters frustrated with ongoing union contract negotiations with City

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Some Lawton Police officers and their supporters have taken to social media to express disappointment over how union contract negotiations with the City are going.
Over the weekend, a Lawton Police officer shared to Facebook the City’s most recent “concept of discussion,” calling it “insulting” and a “slap in the face.”
The paper said it’s not a formal offer, but it’s essentially a draft with itemized talking points.
People are most upset that, if approved, item 7 could remove the Public Safety Sales Tax Incentive Pay provision.
Union Executive Board Member Michael Porter said he understands the frustration.
“We do have a clause that says that we have access to that CIP money, just like the citizens asked us to have,” he said. “Getting it out of our contract, I know we’ll never agree to that, but I know that they want to negotiate that out. What those terms would be and how they want to do it, we’re not too sure. As you can see on the piece of paper, it doesn’t have a lot of detail.”
That money was originally voted on in the 2015 CIP to hire up to 199 officers and potentially provide raises to officers.
Now, they’re down to about 148 officers on the force, and Porter said numbers are only declining.
“Everybody knows officers are running scarce,” he said. “We don’t have a lot of them anymore. They’re retiring, they’re going to other jobs, so we’re trying to find something to allow us to recruit people in here and once we get them here, keep them here because you do have both ends of that. You have people retiring, you have people that just don’t want to come here because of the pay or the incentives or whatever their particular item is they don’t like about coming to Lawton.”
The President of the union wasn’t available for interview because he was called in to work the three weekend homicides.
Porter said that in itself drills home the point that Lawton officers are overworked and underpaid.
“We’ve had three homicides this weekend, so they are tied up doing those things,” he said. “It kinda goes back to the same thing we’ve always talked about, having more officers allowing more officers to be in areas. Proven fact. See a police officer, it does prevent crime. Can’t control everything, but we sure as heck can control as much as we could.”
They should have about 12 officers on duty at a time, ideally, but recently it’s been closer to eight.
Another item on the paper proposes rolling holiday pay into officer’s base pay or hourly rate -- something else they’re not excited about.
“When it comes to recruiting for me to get somebody here, when they go ‘Hey, do we get paid vacation?” No, we’d have to say it’s already in gear, in your salary,” he said. “They may or may not like that idea. If you look across the country, everybody has a list of incentives. They’re lengthy. We’re trying to get back to that, we’re trying to get there. I know it’s wee baby steps and that’s fine but this is one of the ones that I don’t any of us would be interested in giving up because of what it does when you recruit somebody.”
Below is the full statement the City of Lawton sent to 7News when we reached out for an interview about the negotiations.
“It is and always has been the City of Lawton’s position that it is inappropriate to try to accomplish a fair and equitable Police Union Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) by trying to negotiate through social media or standard media outlets. History in Lawton, as well as the general history of similar police union negotiations throughout the country, are evidence of this reasonable and fair position. This is why the City’s negotiating team – which includes no elected officials – has stayed away from these tactics. We believe this is also contrary to the spirit of the rules and precedence of fair labor practices, and the intent of state collective bargaining laws, as well as to the fairness of the negotiation process. The City will continue to abide by this precedence of reasonable standard. We have tremendous respect for our Lawton Police officers and will continue through the process of negotiations, but will do so only with the team that our local Police officers have elected to represent them for this purpose.”
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.