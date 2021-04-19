Lawton Police officers, supporters frustrated with ongoing union contract negotiations with City

“It is and always has been the City of Lawton’s position that it is inappropriate to try to accomplish a fair and equitable Police Union Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) by trying to negotiate through social media or standard media outlets. History in Lawton, as well as the general history of similar police union negotiations throughout the country, are evidence of this reasonable and fair position. This is why the City’s negotiating team – which includes no elected officials – has stayed away from these tactics. We believe this is also contrary to the spirit of the rules and precedence of fair labor practices, and the intent of state collective bargaining laws, as well as to the fairness of the negotiation process. The City will continue to abide by this precedence of reasonable standard. We have tremendous respect for our Lawton Police officers and will continue through the process of negotiations, but will do so only with the team that our local Police officers have elected to represent them for this purpose.”