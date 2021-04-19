LPD releases one victim’s name in trio of weekend homicides

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police have released the name of a man shot on Saturday afternoon at a local apartment complex.
Lavonte Lawler has been named as the victim in the shooting.
Lawler was shot in the parking of Garrett’s Landing apartments near SW 27th and Lee around 1 p.m. on Saturday.
A second person was also injured in the shooting and was taken to the hospital but was expected to survive their injuries.
Police have not officially released the name of a suspect in the shooting, but throughout the weekend, multiple “be on the lookout” broadcasts were issued naming Frankie Cooper as a suspect in the shooting.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.