LPD releases one victim’s name in trio of weekend homicides
By Jarred Burk | April 19, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT - Updated April 19 at 10:58 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police have released the name of a man shot on Saturday afternoon at a local apartment complex.

Lavonte Lawler has been named as the victim in the shooting.

Lawler was shot in the parking of Garrett’s Landing apartments near SW 27th and Lee around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

A second person was also injured in the shooting and was taken to the hospital but was expected to survive their injuries.

Police have not officially released the name of a suspect in the shooting, but throughout the weekend, multiple “be on the lookout” broadcasts were issued naming Frankie Cooper as a suspect in the shooting.

