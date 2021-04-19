MacArthur Student Council hosts blood drive during Philanthropy week

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - MacArthur High School’s Student Council hosted a blood drive Monday at school.
It’s all a part of their Philanthropy Week.
Aside from the blood drive, they’re also raising money this week to help grant a Make A Wish for a local child.
Vice President Heather Benke also gave blood today.
It’s something she says she’s always wanted to do, to help give back.
“Even though the blood drive doesn’t bring in money for our make a wish foundation that is our philanthropy, it starts the kick off of just trying to give good into the community and keep it going. Be good, do good,” said Benke.
The blood drive lasted from 7:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday.
The student council has been raising money all year long, and says they are close to $10,000 for the Make A Wish foundation!
To help them out in their fundraising efforts, anyone can go eat at Firo this Wednesday, where 25% of sales will go to the cause.
Just let them know you are there for MacArthur.
Donations are also welcome. You can drop them off in the main office.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.