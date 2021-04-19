7News First Alert Weather: Strong cold front arrives tonight with a widespread freeze likely on Wednesday morning

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
For tonight, skies will be mostly clear with a cold front moving across Texoma around midnight. A cold air mass will filter in with overnight lows falling into the upper 30s. Winds will increase out of the north behind the front with wind gusts up to 30 mph.
On Tuesday, you’ll want to bundle up before heading out on the morning commute with wind chills in the upper 20s and low 30s. It will be an unseasonably cool afternoon with highs only topping out in the low 50s. Winds will be gusty out of the north at 15-25 mph with wind gusts approaching 40 mph.
You’ll want to cover or get your sensitive plants indoors as a widespread freeze is expected across the state of Oklahoma and northwest Texas. On Wednesday, temperatures will start out at or below freezing. A freeze watch is currently in effect for all of Texoma with a freeze warning in effect for Beckham county.
On Thursday, there is a slight chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms with temperatures struggling to get to 60 degrees. On Friday, ahead of a Pacific based cold front atmospheric energy will increase and it could be enough to sustain strong to severe storms for parts of Texoma. The main threats for any storms that become strong will be large hail and damaging wind gusts, while an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
An upper-level ridge of high pressure will expand from the desert southwest and across the Southern Plains allowing our temperatures to warm back into the low 80s on Sunday.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.