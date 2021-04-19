Wrap-up of homicides in Lawton this weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department are investigating a series of deadly shootings that happened over the weekend.
It all started around noon on Saturday.
Lawton Police were called to a report of shots fired at Garrett’s Landing Apartments near 27th and Lee Boulevard.
When they got there they found Le’Vonte Lawler with gunshot wounds, he died at the scene.
Another person was shot at the apartment complex but the injury was non-life-threatening.
That person was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Early Sunday morning, around 3:30 a.m., not even 24 hours after the first shooting, Lawton Police were called to a report of a woman’s body laying in the road between Southwest 6th and Highway 281.
They found she had been shot to death.
Later that evening, officers were called to reports of a gunshot victim at the Phillips 66 on Cache road.
The victim was shot multiple times, he was taken to a local hospital and later died.
