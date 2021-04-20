Arrest warrants issued for suspects in Lawton shooting, victim identified

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Warrants have been issued for two people in connection to a deadly shooting at a gas station in Lawton.
Richard Anderson was found shot to death outside the Phillips 66 on Cache Road Sunday afternoon.
On Tuesday, warrants were issued for Zaire Brown and Tevin Anderson.
Brown is charged with first-degree murder and Tevin Anderson is charged with accessory to first-degree murder.
Investigators say the victim got into an argument with Tevin and another person who was in Tevin’s car outside the gas station and then approached the car with a gun before walking away.
That’s when police say Brown shot him from behind several times and then he and his two passengers took off.
Richard Anderson was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
