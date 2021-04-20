First Alert Forecast (4/20AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
It’s looking like Spring decided to take a vacation and left Old Man Winter in charge! As a cold front continues to dive southeast, temperatures have been falling all morning. Many are into the 30s where the cold front has passed by, ahead of the front some are still into the 40s and 50s. What’s making this morning not the greatest is those gusty north winds. They’re sustained between 5 to 25mph with gusts into the 30s and 40s. Factor the cold air and breezy north winds and those wind chill values are into the 20s and 30s area wide!! The extra jacket?? An absolute must.
Temperatures today will be significantly colder than yesterday. This afternoon most will top out in the low to mid 50s. Winds will stay out of the north at 15 to 25mph with gusts into the 30s and 40s!
By this evening, a very cold airmass will be overhead. This is going to allow for temperatures to drop near to below freezing. As a result, a freeze warning is in place until 9AM tomorrow morning. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage to unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Also to prevent pipes from bursting, water pipes should be wrapped and drained. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
We’ll still be under an influence of a cool dry airmass through at least Thursday! Expect temperatures to stay into the 50s and 60s under mostly cloudy skies. By the end of this week, more low-level moisture returns resulting in a chance for rain Thursday and Friday. A few strong to severe storms also are looking possible on Friday.
Some good news is that by next weekend temperatures are trending upward! As of right now:
Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. North winds at 10 to 15mph. Sunday: Mostly sunny skies, highs in the low 80s with south winds at 10 to 20mph. Monday: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Breezy south winds at 15 to 25mph.
Have a good day and stay warm!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
