First Alert Forecast (4/20AM)

It’s looking like Spring decided to take a vacation and left Old Man Winter in charge! As a cold front continues to dive southeast, temperatures have been falling all morning. Many are into the 30s where the cold front has passed by, ahead of the front some are still into the 40s and 50s. What’s making this morning not the greatest is those gusty north winds. They’re sustained between 5 to 25mph with gusts into the 30s and 40s. Factor the cold air and breezy north winds and those wind chill values are into the 20s and 30s area wide!! The extra jacket?? An absolute must.