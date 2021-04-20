Lawton Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club gets new Director

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Salvation Army Boys and Girl Club’s new director, Walter Mays, says he was very excited to see smiling faces for the first time Monday.
He felt that the kids were just as eager to be back and their parents are relieved as well.
“But seeing those kids coming in and getting their snacks and enjoying the program. It was a very great feeling to know I was a great part of having that happen,” Mays said.
He says his main focus is striving towards changing the Boys and Girls Club program image.
“I think that the program has had a great image but part of it has been within the community some negativity about lower socioeconomic value of the children. So, here I would at least like to establish a higher education program within the program along with the fun activities we’re planning on doing in the community also,” Mays said.
He says people can expect trust, honor, leadership, guidance, and support while he’s in the position.
“I want them to see a happy smiling face out of me and my employees every time they come into our unit, and also I want them to know that we care about their children like we care about ours,” Mays said.
Major David Robinson with the Salvation Army says he’s relieved the club is back open and thankful to have Mays taking charge.
“We love him he’s coming in with an open mind, open heart, ready to accept the kids, and just whatever he needs to do to make it work,” Robinson said.
If you’d like to sign your kids up for the Boys and Girls Club, stop by their membership drive.
That’s happening May 1 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
They are also getting ready for their summer program, set to kick off on June 1st.
