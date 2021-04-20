7News First Alert Weather: Freeze warnings in place for tonight with a chance for severe storms on Friday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
For tonight, an area of high pressure will move move across Texoma allowing for light winds and mostly clear skies. As a result, good radiational cooling will take place and temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s by the morning commute. A Freeze Warning is currently in place for all of Texoma. It is strongly advised to find shelter for your animals and cover tender plants and vegetation to avoid damage.
For Wednesday, there will be a mix of sun and clouds and and high will rebound into the low 60s. Winds will be light out of the northeast and shift to the south during the afternoon.
On Thursday, there will be a significant increase in moisture across Texoma and isolated showers and thunderstorms could develop during the day. On Friday, there will be a strong cap in place across Texoma, and as a surface low attached to a Pacific based cold front and a dry line approaches our area the cap will likely break during the afternoon and evening. This will allow storms to quickly develop and become strong-to-severe at a moments notice. At the moment, the coverage of storms will remain scattered across Texoma. If a storm were to become severe the main threats would be large hail, damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.
Behind the front it will shape up to be a pleasant weekend with temperatures in the low 70s on Saturday, with highs climbing into the low 80s on Sunday under lots of sunshine.
