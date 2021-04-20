7News First Alert Weather: Freeze warnings in place for tonight with a chance for severe storms on Friday

On Thursday, there will be a significant increase in moisture across Texoma and isolated showers and thunderstorms could develop during the day. On Friday, there will be a strong cap in place across Texoma, and as a surface low attached to a Pacific based cold front and a dry line approaches our area the cap will likely break during the afternoon and evening. This will allow storms to quickly develop and become strong-to-severe at a moments notice. At the moment, the coverage of storms will remain scattered across Texoma. If a storm were to become severe the main threats would be large hail, damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.