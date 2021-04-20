UPDATE: Charges against Lawton man amended to second-degree murder

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The charges against a Lawton man have been amended to second-degree murder after he was originally charged with assault and battery.
Alex Dill is accused of stabbing Charlene Thomas in December, 2020.
Dill reportedly told investigators that he that he took meth earlier that evening and stabbed Thomas, “because she reminded him of his mother.”
He is also charged with assault and battery on a medical care provider.
Dill could face 10 years to life in prison if he’s convicted.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.