Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge proposing changes to fishing program

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is proposing update the refuge’s fishing program and is seeking the public’s comment on their proposed changes.
Those changes include expanding to allow shoreline fishing in Kiowa Lake in conjunction with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service sponsored aquatic education programs.
The Refuge is inviting the public to review draft documents related to these changes, including the fish plan, environmental assessment, compatibility determination and the minor amendment to the comprehensive conservation plan.
Those documents can be found on the Refuge’s website.
You can submit comments by email at HuntFishRuleComments@fws.gov.
