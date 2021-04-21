Cameron hosts informational presentation on computing, technology

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cameron University’s Department of Computing and Technology is giving a free, virtual informational presentation to help those who are interested in pursuing a degree in computing or technology.
Cameron will go over the differences between the department’s two undergraduate degree programs, which are Computer Science and Information Technology.
The CU in Computing event will feature specifics about each degree program, including courses, options, and undergraduate research opportunities.
The presentation will take place Thursday, beginning at 4 p.m.
You can register to receive a link to the presentation on Cameron’s website.
