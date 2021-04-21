Cameron to present “Conspiracy Theories in American Politics”

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cameron University’s Department of Social Sciences will be presenting “Conspiracy Theories in American Politics” Thursday afternoon.
The virtual presentation will begin at 2 p.m.
You can receive a link to the Zoom session by calling 580-581-2517.
Dr. James LaPlant will examine alleged and actual conspiracies in American political history and address how and why conspiracy theories form, why they appeal to particular groups, and how they have been influenced by social media and the internet.
