CASA of Southwest Oklahoma is seeking volunteers

SWOK, Okla. (TNN) - This week is national volunteer week and CASA of Southwest Oklahoma is looking for volunteers.
The organization is looking for people who want to be a CASA worker, which is a court appointed special advocate for children in the child welfare system.
Leigh Smallwood started out as a CASA volunteer six years ago after a run in with some of Oklahoma’s foster children left her wondering what she could do to lift their spirits and offer support.
She learned that signing up as a volunteer was just the first step of a multi step process that would change her life forever and that while the training process is thorough, the payback is undeniable.
“They gain a lot, just the goodness that comes with knowing that they have helped a child succeed...love because, I mean, you’re investing a lot of time in this child and now this child knowing that you’re going to be this consistent figure in their life, until they get through this journey. I mean, you’ll have so much joy in your heart,” Smallwood said.
CASA’s next training session will kick off on May 10. To learn how you can become a volunteer visit casaSWOK.com
