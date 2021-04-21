CU Percussion Ensemble to perform concert Thursday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cameron University’s Department of Art, Music and Theatre Arts will be presenting a concert Thursday evening.
The CU Percussion Ensemble in concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Cameron University Theatre.
The concert will feature guest percussionist Ivan Trevino. The concert will include performances of Trevino’s “Catching Shadows” and “2+1, PUNX” as well as Mark Ford’s “Nightwatch.”
Tickets will be $10 for adults and $8 for senior citizens, military, and K-12 students. Admission is free to CU students, faculty and staff with CU ID.
Social distancing will be in place, and facial coverings are required. You can call 580-581-2346 to reserve a seat.
For more information, you can visit Cameron’s website.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.