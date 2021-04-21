First Alert Forecast (4/21AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Waking up this Wednesday morning we’re not as bad compared to yesterday. In fact many (with the exception of SE counties) are very similar to this time yesterday with only a temperature change ranging from a near zero to ten degrees. With that being said, still make sure to grab the jacket before heading out! Winds will be much lighter today only around 5 to 15mph out of the northwest to start then turning towards the southeast. Don’t get me wrong, today will be some what warmer than yesterday but we’re still below average. Most this afternoon will see the upper 50s and low to mid 60s under a mix of sun and clouds.
Temperatures will slightly fall but only by a few degrees. Still look for upper 50s to low 60s with skies staying mostly cloudy. Winds out of the southeast to south at 10 to 20mph. The cool-for-April airmass will drift eastward by tomorrow allowing for a return in southerly winds. This means a warmer and more humid airmass being drawn in from the Gulf of Mexico into our area. With more moisture, some light rain and drizzle looks possible tomorrow night.
As moisture approaches and grows plus with a passing cold front, on Friday just sets us up for rain with heavy rain staying confined to the eastern side of the state. General timing is looking to be between the afternoon and evening. There will be two main opportunities for thunderstorm development. The first will be with daytime heating and the approaching storm system. A capping inversion will probably limit the ability of storms to form in this environment, but if storms are able to find a hole in the “cap,” they would develop quickly and severe storms would be likely. The second opportunity will be with the cold front as it advances southeast across the region in the late evening. As the front moves in, it’ll limit any chance for rain into the weekend through mid next week allowing for a warm and dry (in the sense of no precipitation) airmass to settle in.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
