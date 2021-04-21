First Alert Forecast (4/21AM)

As moisture approaches and grows plus with a passing cold front, on Friday just sets us up for rain with heavy rain staying confined to the eastern side of the state. General timing is looking to be between the afternoon and evening. There will be two main opportunities for thunderstorm development. The first will be with daytime heating and the approaching storm system. A capping inversion will probably limit the ability of storms to form in this environment, but if storms are able to find a hole in the “cap,” they would develop quickly and severe storms would be likely. The second opportunity will be with the cold front as it advances southeast across the region in the late evening. As the front moves in, it’ll limit any chance for rain into the weekend through mid next week allowing for a warm and dry (in the sense of no precipitation) airmass to settle in.