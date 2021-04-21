Ft. Sill held virtual “Fires Center of Excellence Town Hall”

FT. SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill officials live-streamed a virtual town hall meeting on the Post’s Facebook page Tuesday evening.
The “Fires Center of Excellence Town Hall” covered topics including updates for several key areas on Fort Sill, including current COVID-19 rates, the state of vaccination, and opening up graduations.
Major General Kenneth Kamper and Command Sergeant Major Steve Burnley spoke during the meeting, with Major General Kamper giving some good news about graduations.
“The good news is, we’ve wanted to open up graduations for some time, and we’re going to do it, so we’re excited about that,” said Kamper.
Basic Training graduations will reopen to family and guests beginning in May, the first of which will take place May 21.
Family days will also be held as usual before the graduation.
AIT graduations are expected to open to the public in June, as well.
COVID-19 precautions like social distancing and wearing masks will be required during these events.
