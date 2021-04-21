Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

KSWO About Us Right Rail

By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 1:42 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Closed Captioning on 7News

If you have an immediate or general concern or question about closed captioning:

Call: (580) 355-7000

Ask For: Gabe Maldonado – Chief Engineer/ Kelvin Mize - General Manager

Fax: (580) 357-3811

Email: kmize@kswo.com

If you want to file a formal complaint about Closed Captioning:

Formal complaints must be submitted in writing directly to KSWO.

This can be done by U.S. Mail, email or fax.

Kelvin Mize - General Manager KSWO

1401 SE 60th Street

Lawton, OK 73501

Fax: (580) 357-3811

Email: kmize@kswo.com

Most Read

Photo of Jessica Herring, crash victim
Family mourns lost loved one
Map of where the wreck took place
Caddo County wreck leaves one dead, two hospitalized
Police at the scene of the shooting.
Lawton Police investigating early morning shooting
Kameron Jenkins
Manhunt continues for Kameron Jenkins
Storm Damage from Chattanooga (Submitted by Kelsea Sanders)
Severe weather impacts SW Oklahoma Wednesday

Latest News

Parks Jones Realtors say there are 331 homes currently listed for sale, with an average asking...
Parks Jones Realty: Weekly average asking price drops, yearly average remains steady
DRH Women’s Health
DRH Women's Health
DRH Health Orthopedics
DRH Ortho