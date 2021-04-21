KSWO About Us Right Rail
Closed Captioning on 7News
If you have an immediate or general concern or question about closed captioning:
Call: (580) 355-7000
Ask For: Gabe Maldonado – Chief Engineer/ Kelvin Mize - General Manager
Fax: (580) 357-3811
Email: kmize@kswo.com
If you want to file a formal complaint about Closed Captioning:
Formal complaints must be submitted in writing directly to KSWO.
This can be done by U.S. Mail, email or fax.
Kelvin Mize - General Manager KSWO
1401 SE 60th Street
Lawton, OK 73501
Fax: (580) 357-3811
Email: kmize@kswo.com