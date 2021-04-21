Lawton homicide suspect set to stand trial

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man arrested in 2020 in connection to a Lawton homicide is set to stand trial in May.
A judge made the ruling Wednesday at Jaylen Parker’s preliminary hearing.
He has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Darian Harris.
Investigators say Parker allegedly went to Harris’ house and knocked on the door. When Harris came out, witnesses say he shot Harris multiple times.
This was in March 2020.
Parker was arrested the next month, in April.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.