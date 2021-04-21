MacArthur High School celebrates students during Academic Award Ceremony

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - MacArthur High School held a special ceremony Wednesday to recognize the academic achievements of their students.
The Academic Award Ceremony is held every year to celebrate the students and the hard work they put in all year.
“It’s very significant because number one students are here to learn. It’s about academics. Secondly—we didn’t get to have this assembly last year—I think it’s even more poignant to recognize those students from the previous year and now we get to come back together so it’s a great event today,” said MacArthur Principal Laura Paccino.
The students who attended Wednesday’s ceremony received Oklahoma and National Honor Society rewards as well as academic letters and bars for maintaining a 4.0 GPA.
Some of the seniors have maintained a 4.0 all through high school.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.