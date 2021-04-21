Monitoring the possibility for severe weather on Friday and Tuesday of next week

On Friday, with moisture in place, an approaching shortwave trough aloft and surface low will provide a setup for rain, which may be rather heavy in parts of eastern Oklahoma, and thunderstorms. There will be two main opportunities for thunderstorm development. The first will be with daytime heating and the approaching storm system. There will be a strong capping inversion that will probably limit the ability for storms to form in this environment, however if the cap weakens across parts of Texoma thunderstorms will be able to organize quickly and become strong-to-severe at a moment’s notice. The second opportunity will be with the cold front as it advances southeast across the region during the late evening hours.