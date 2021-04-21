Monitoring the possibility for severe weather on Friday and Tuesday of next week

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
As the unseasonably cool air mass drifts off to the east on Thursday, a southerly wind flow will begin the return of warmer and more humid air into northwest Texas and Oklahoma. Some light rain or drizzle will likely accompany the returning moisture Thursday night or early Friday morning. There will be enough energy available for a possible isolated general thunderstorm.
On Friday, with moisture in place, an approaching shortwave trough aloft and surface low will provide a setup for rain, which may be rather heavy in parts of eastern Oklahoma, and thunderstorms. There will be two main opportunities for thunderstorm development. The first will be with daytime heating and the approaching storm system. There will be a strong capping inversion that will probably limit the ability for storms to form in this environment, however if the cap weakens across parts of Texoma thunderstorms will be able to organize quickly and become strong-to-severe at a moment’s notice. The second opportunity will be with the cold front as it advances southeast across the region during the late evening hours.
On Tuesday, another upper-level trough will move into the Plains bringing a Pacific based front that will interact with an abundant amount of low level moisture, moderate-to-high instability and strong deep-layer shear (winds changing direction with height within the atmosphere). The Euro model has been consistent over the last couple of runs portraying a very favorable setup for organized severe thunderstorms capable of producing all modes of severe weather. At the moment, the significant tornado parameter is higher (higher tornado threat) on Tuesday than Friday for parts of Texoma. While the GFS (American) model has been less aggressive on the severe weather threat for parts of Texoma, however is slowly starting to come into agreement with the Euro model.
* The graphic above is showing the significant tornado parameter from the European model. This is subject to change as the event gets closer and new model data becomes available.
Your First Alert Weather team will continue to assess multiple weather parameters and understand which models are staying consistent from run-to-run and fine tune the forecast as necessary. It is never to late to get your severe weather kit prepared. Have multiple ways to receive weather alerts when severe weather becomes a threat to Texoma.
