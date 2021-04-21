7News First Alert Weather: Spring bounces back by Friday with a chance for strong-to-severe storms

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
For tonight, clouds will increase as the area of high pressure continues moving off to the east and a gradual increase in mid and upper-level moisture. Winds will be out of the east-southeast at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows won’t be as cold as this morning’s record lows with temperatures falling into the low 40s.
On Thursday, skies will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a stray shower and a few rumbles of thunder. Highs will top out near 60 degrees and winds will increase out of the south at 10-20 mph.
On Friday, with moisture in place, an approaching shortwave trough aloft and surface low will provide a setup for rain, which may be rather heavy in parts of eastern Oklahoma, and thunderstorms. There will be two main opportunities for thunderstorm development. The first will be with daytime heating and the approaching storm system. There will be a strong capping inversion that will probably limit the ability for storms to form in this environment, however if the cap weakens across parts of Texoma thunderstorms will be able to organize quickly and become strong-to-severe at a moment’s notice. The second opportunity will be with the cold front as it advances southeast across the region during the late evening hours.
On Tuesday, another upper-level trough will move into the Plains and bring another front that will interact with an abundant amount of low level moisture, moderate-to-high instability and strong deep-layer shear (winds changing direction with height within the atmosphere). The Euro model has been consistent over the last couple of runs portraying a very favorable setup for organized severe thunderstorms capable of producing all modes of severe weather including a higher tornado threat than Friday for parts of Texoma. While the GFS (American) model has been less aggressive on the severe weather threat for parts of Texoma, however is slowly starting to come into agreement with the Euro model.
