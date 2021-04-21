Pound of meth found during traffic stop in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man has been charged with aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs after investigators say they found a large quantity methamphetamine during a traffic stop April, 19.
According to the affidavit, an officer pulled over a white Cadillac after witnessing the driver exceeding the speed limit in Elmer Thomas Park.
During the traffic stop, officers say they found a clear bag with a “large quantity of crystal-like rock substances.”
Bryan Rhodes was taken to the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department, where the substance was investigated by the Special Ops Unit and found to test positive for methamphetamine and weighed in at one pound.
Rhodes was then taken to the Comanche County Detention Center.
His bond has been set at $30,000.
