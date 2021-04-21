Second man charged in Lawton robbery

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A second man has been charged in a robbery that happened in January.
According to the affidavit, on April 15 a detective contacted Daren Yandell, who was already at Comanche County Detention Center about the robbery.
Yandell was then transported from CCDC to the Lawton Police Station to be interviewed in connection to the crime.
The affidavit says Yandell admitted to police that he was present the night of the incident.
He also reportedly told police he threw a soda can at the victim.
Thomas Rabedenis was accused in January of punching the man, and then stealing his truck after forcing him into the back of it, and leaving him at a nearby park.
Yandell is facing a charge of second-degree robbery and a charge of conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery.
