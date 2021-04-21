Stephens County man indicted by Federal Grand Jury

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - A Federal Grand Jury sitting in Oklahoma City have returned an indictment for a Stephens County man.
Lawrence Loftis, Junior was arrested in 2020 for sexually abusing a minor.
He was indicted on two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child under 12 and one count of abusive sexual content with a child under 12.
The indictment says the crimes happened in within Indian territory in Stephens County between January 2018 and December 2019.
Loftis was originally charged by the state, but the case has been moved to federal court because of the McGirt ruling.
