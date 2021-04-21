Think Ability Community Garden seeking volunteers to plant trees for Earth Day

Think Ability Community Garden seeking volunteers to plant trees for Earth Day
By Tiffany Bechtel | April 21, 2021 at 7:52 PM CDT - Updated April 21 at 7:52 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Think Ability Community Garden in Duncan is looking for volunteers to help plant trees Thursday for Earth Day.

The event will take place at the Community Garden beginning at 9 a.m. and lasting until 2 p.m.

Organizers say they are planting a fruit tree orchard, but there will also be a food truck and craft projects.

T-shirts will also be available for purchase.

For more information, you can visit the Earth Day Facebook event page.

Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.