UPDATE: Identities of victim, suspect released in Lawton homicide

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Police have released the identities of the victim and suspect in a homicide that happened Sunday.
On Sunday, officers responded to Southwest 6 Street and Highway 281, where they found a woman’s body laying in the roadway.
She was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.
On Thursday police announced that she has been identified as Jennifer Gibson.
Police have named Tevin Anderson, who is already in police custody, as the suspect.
Anderson has also been named as an accessory to murder in another homicide that happened later that day.
