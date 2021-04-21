Update on 4 Lawton Homicides in 4 days heading into Wednesday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Today we are hoping to find out more information on four different homicides that have happened across Lawton in the past four days.
Tuesday night, the city jail confirming they have a suspect in the shooting at Phillips 66 on Sunday afternoon. Tevin Anderson is in custody for an accessory to murder charge. It comes as a warrant was issued for Zaire Brown for first degree murder in the same incident. Authorities are still looking for him.
We are currently 14 hours into a first 48, as authorities are looking for two suspects in the Garrett’s Landing apartment shooting from Saturday.
If you know information that could lead to the arrest of Frank Cooper the third and/or Jakievion Johnson, who are wanted for a first degree murder charge and an accessory charge respectively. You could be rewarded with five thousand dollars, that first 48 ends tomorrow afternoon at 4:00.
And finally, today we are hoping to find out more about a 17-year old dying after being stabbed on NE Dunlop street. L-P-D confirming the death, however they’ve yet to release the name of the victim or any suspects.
