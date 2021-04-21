UPDATE: Man arrested in connecting to Lawton shooting death

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man wanted for accessory to murder is in custody Wednesday night.
7News has learned police have arrested a man wanted in connection to the deadly shooting at Garret’s Landing Apartments that happened over the weekend.
Jakievion Johnson is charged with accessory to murder in the shooting death of Levonte Lawler.
Lawler was found shot the death around noon on Saturday at the Garret’s Landing Apartments near Southwest 27th and Lee Boulevard.
At last check, police were still searching for the main suspect in the homicide, Frank Cooper the third.
