UPDATE: Second suspect arrested in deadly Lawton shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The second suspect in a deadly shooting outside a gas station in Lawton over the weekend has been arrested.
According to court documents, Zaire Brown is charged with first-degree murder.
Brown has been accused of shooting Richard Anderson to death at the Phillips 66 on Cache Road Sunday afternoon.
The reportedly happened after Richard Anderson and another suspect in the shooting, Tevin Anderson, got into an argument.
7News learned Tuesday night that Tevin Anderson had been arrested for accessory to murder.
Investigators say Brown shot Anderson several times in the back as he was walking away.
Brown’s bond has been se at $1,000,000.
