Victims’ Rights Awareness Memorial Service to be held in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The Safe Center will be hosting a Victims’ Rights Awareness Memorial Service for those whose lives have been affected by violent crime.
The service will held in Duncan at Fuqua Park beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday evening.
The service is also being held in conjunction with the Stephens County District Attorney’s Office and The Stephens County coordinated Community Response Team.
Everyone is invited to attend.
If you would like more information, you can visit the Victims’ Rights Awareness Memorial Service Facebook event page.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.