Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge holding 78th annual Longhorn Cattle Auction

APACHE, Okla. (TNN) - The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will be holding it’s 78th annual Longhorn Cattle Auction Thursday.
The auction will take place at Stockman Oklahoma Livestock Marketing, Inc, which is in Apache off of Highway 19.
There will be about animals up for sale, including cows, bulls, yearlings, and calves.
For more information about the sale, you can visit Stockman Oklahoma Livestock Marketing on Facebook or go to their website at Stockman Oklahoma’s website.
