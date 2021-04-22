Cache woman sentenced for 2018 hit and run

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - A woman who was convicted in a hit and run in Cache was sentenced crash to spend up to 7 years in prison.
In 2018 Sonya Tahchawwickah hit an elderly man as he was crossing the street and then drove away.
Police were able to trace the car she drove through a part number on the side mirror that fell off during the crash.
Tahchawwickah later turned herself in, leaving a message with a city official saying she believed she struck a mailbox then admitting to another that she hit a person.
She plead guilty to her charges in March and received her sentence April 22.
She as ordered to serve 7 years with the Department of Corrections with her balance to be suspended upon the completion of a substance abuse program.
Tahchawwickah has also been ordered to pay over $7,000 in restitution.
