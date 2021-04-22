Civil lawsuit filed against Lawton city council member, City of Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A civil lawsuit has been filed against a Lawton city council member as well as the City of Lawton for allegedly violating the Open Records Act.
The Southwest Ledger filed the lawsuit in Comanche County District Court against the city and Councilman Jay Burk.
7News is working to learn more about these accusations and we plan to speak with the Southwest Ledger Friday, April 23 to find out what exactly led to the lawsuit.
