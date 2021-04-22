First Alert Forecast (4/22AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Temperatures will slightly fall by this afternoon compared to yesterday but only by a few degrees. Still look for upper 50s to low 60s with skies staying mostly cloudy. Winds out of the east to southeast at 10 to 15mph, gusts could be as high as the low 20s. The cool-for-April airmass will drift eastward by today allowing for a return in southerly winds. This means a warmer and more humid airmass being drawn in from the Gulf of Mexico into our area. With more moisture, some light rain and drizzle looks possible throughout the day. But keep in mind, the overall threat does remain low.
On Friday, with moisture in place, an approaching shortwave trough aloft and surface low will provide a setup for rain, which may be rather heavy in parts of eastern Oklahoma, and thunderstorms. There will be two main opportunities for thunderstorm development. The first will be with daytime heating and the approaching storm system. There will be a strong capping inversion that will probably limit the ability for storms to form in this environment, however if the cap weakens across parts of Texoma thunderstorms will be able to organize quickly and become strong-to-severe at a moment’s notice. The second opportunity will be with the cold front as it advances southeast across the region during the late evening hours.
This weekends weather is looking absolutely PHENOMNIAL. Mostly sunny skies Saturday with temperatures falling into the mid 70s under north winds at 10 to 15mph. Sunday will warm into the mid 80s with breezy south winds and sunny skies.
To kick off the work week, temperatures will continue to warm into the upper 80s to low 90s. Skies are trending mostly sunny with more clouds expected by the evening. All day winds will be out of the south at 15 to 25mph.
On Tuesday, another upper-level trough will move into the Plains and bring another front that will interact with an abundant amount of low level moisture, moderate-to-high instability and strong deep-layer shear (winds changing direction with height within the atmosphere). One model has been consistent over the last couple of runs portraying a very favorable setup for organized severe thunderstorms capable of producing all modes of severe weather including a higher tornado threat than Friday for parts of Texoma. While another model has been less aggressive on the severe weather threat for parts of Texoma, however is slowly starting to come into agreement.
You can stay up-to-date with the forecast by downloading the First Alert 7 Weather App.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.