Lawton man arrested after fight with neighbor

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Police were called to a neighborhood after a pair of neighbors got into a dispute and reportedly pulled weapons on each other Thursday evening.
The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. along Southwest 7th street, near McKinley Avenue.
Police say one neighbor pulled out a gun during the argument. The second neighbor then went into his house and returned with a pellet gun.
When officers arrived, they say the second neighbor refused to listen to orders and was tased before being arrested.
