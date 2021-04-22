UPDATE: Lawton murder suspect arrested in Memphis, TN

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Law enforcement officials say U.S. Marshals have picked up a murder suspect from the weekend.
U.S. Marshals arrested Frank Cooper III, in Memphis, Tennessee around 10:30 Thursday morning.
According to officials, investigative leads developed by the Marshals Service lead them to learn Cooper had fled Lawton and was in Memphis.
Authorities began canvassing the city of Memphis and were able to locate and apprehend Cooper.
Cooper is suspected of shooting Lavonte Lawler at the Garrett’s Landing Apartments around 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. A second person was also injured and taken to the hospital but survived.
Cooper is now awaiting extradition back to Lawton to face charges.
His alleged accomplice, Jakievion Johnson, was arrested in Lawton on Wednesday night.
With this update, police have said they have taken into custody suspects in three of the four homicides since last Saturday. The fourth, a stabbing which occurred on NE Dunlop on Tuesday evening, is still under investigation.
