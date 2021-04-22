Man injured Lawton house fire

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man was taken to a hospital Thursday after a house fire in Lawton.
The fire happened around 9:45 a.m. near 18th Street and C avenue.
Fire crews saw smoke coming from the attic when they arrived.
An elderly man reportedly lived in the house and was rescued and then taken to the hospital be treated for unknown injuries.
Fire officials say the fire is believed to have started in the living room and was contained to that room.
There’s currently no information on what the cause of the fire was.
