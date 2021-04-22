New emergency medical services coming to Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - People in Stephens County will soon see a change to their ambulance service. American Medical Response will no longer operate in the area.
Officials from the City of Duncan and Marlow chose Survival Flight’s recent proposal over AMRs’ because they are able to offer more resources at a lower cost.
Survival Flight EMS Regional Clinical Manager Ryan Sand says AMR will continue to run things until they take over the morning of August 1.
“We will have two ambulances based in Marlow. We’ll have three ambulances based in Duncan. We also cover Cotton County area we have a resource down there as well, and of course that adjacent to Stephens County we’ll have the opportunity to be able to back each other up as needed depending on resource availability,” Sand said.
Sand said having enough resources available in the area is the key to providing top-tier emergency medical services.
“One of the typical problems you see in EMS is that resources don’t increase but call volume does increase. It’s really hard in some cases to keep up, you see that in any area whether that is urban or rural. They have that issue in Lawton. They have that issue in Oklahoma City. There’s always somebody that needs help, there’s always transfers that need to be done, there’s always 911-calls,” Sand said.
He said Survival Flight is able to meet those needs because they built the proposal based off of concerns that both cities voiced.
At this time, Survival Flight is still working out plans on how they can accommodate current AMR employees who may want to join the team.
“Because obviously they’re very familiar with their area, and they’re good at what they do, then we want to do everything we can to make sure they stay on and they make enough money, and they’re content to stay where they’re at,” Sand said.
Sand said he’s glad the company will be able to help make some needed changes in the area.
“And we’re very excited to be able to work with people in the Stephens County area, fire, police, sheriffs, deputies, 911-centers, to make sure we have a seamless integration on day one, and we move forward successfully,” Sand said.
