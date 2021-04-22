7News First Alert Weather: Cap could break tomorrow allowing for strong-to-severe storms to develop

On Friday, mostly cloudy skies with an upper level trough bringing a front our way. There will be a strong cap in place over Texoma that will keep parts of the area dry. However, models are suggesting the cap will weaken and break in some spots allowing for storms to develop quickly and become strong-to-severe at a moments notice. The warm sector of the front will bring the chance for isolated severe storms around lunchtime. As the front begins to move into Texoma during the late afternoon it will likely spark scattered strong-to-severe storms. Storms could last into the evening hours and until the front beings to move east of the area. The main threat for storms that become severe will be large hail up to the size of baseballs, damaging wind gusts up to 60-75 mph and the chance for isolated tornadoes. High temperatures will top out in the low-to-mid 70s and winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph.