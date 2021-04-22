Oklahoma Lawmakers release proposed redistricting maps

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Oklahoma Lawmakers have released proposed versions of their redistricting maps.
They’re based on the Census Bureau’s 2015 to 2019 American Community Survey, due to delays in the 2020 U.S. census.
By state law, district boundaries have to be redrawn every ten years based on population.
If the House’s map is approved, District 65 would no longer include Cotton County.
Instead, District 63 will include much of Cotton, Comanche and Tillman counties.
Meanwhile, lawmakers in the State Senate say their map respects a request from Lawton and Duncan leaders to retain representation from two state senators.
Under the senate proposal, Tilman County would change districts, and get a new Senator.
The new maps must be approved by the House, Senate and Governor Kevin Stitt.
