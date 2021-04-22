Post-conviction relief denied for convicted Lawton murderer

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Comanche County Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the court’s decision to deny the post-conviction relief of a man convicted of murdering his father and brother.
Thorsten Rushing was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2016 for the murders of his father and brother, Uwe and Stefan Rushing.
His lawyer immediately filed an appeal, but the jury’s ruling was upheld in 2019.
Rushing filed for post-conviction relief in April 2020, saying the first appeal failed to address issues such as the use of coerced testimony and the presentation of overly graphic images to the jury.
His filing was denied in December.
In January, Rushing filed an appeal in the denial of his post-conviction relief, on April 22 the Comanche County Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the court’s decision to deny him post-conviction relief.
