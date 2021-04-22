Ranchers flock to Wildlife Refuge’s 78th annual longhorn sale

APACHE, Okla. (TNN) - The 78th annual Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Longhorn Sale happened Thursday in Apache.
Buyers came from all over Oklahoma and even from out of state for the chance to purchase pure bred longhorn cattle from the Wildlife Refuge.
Up for sale were about 40 animals, including adult cows, 2-year-old bulls, yearlings, and calves.
One rancher says he’s been coming from Alabama to these sales for years and likes longhorn for their lean meat, and their loud colors.
”I enjoy going out on the Wildlife Refuge, and just seeing the area. It’s kind of like a mini vacation. But the cattle are pure blood line. I enjoy that. That’s the reason,” said rancher Danny Guffey.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and associated modifications to refuge operations, this year’s sale was held at the Apache Auction Market.
Refuge officials say adjustments have been made to Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge annual longhorn auction and that beginning this year, all longhorn sales are expected to be held each spring at the Apache Auction Market.
