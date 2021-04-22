Think Ability Community Garden celebrates Earth Day by planting orchard

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The Think Ability Community Garden celebrated Earth Day Thursday with some community orchard planting.
They had about 20 volunteers who helped plant 14 different fruit trees, including plums, cherries, apricots, pears, peaches, and apples.
The morning started off with a demonstration on how to put the seedlings in the ground, then the volunteers broke into teams and got to planting.
Organizers say this project is something they’ve wanted to do for awhile…
“They’ve tried to plant an orchard in this area before and it didn’t take hold. We wanted to fulfill that dream,” said Sheila Decarlo.
Decarlo says that everyone who came out to help had a great time and contributed to a combined art project afterward on a giant canvas.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.