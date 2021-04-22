UPDATE: Lawton man accused of sexually assaulting a child arrested

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man accused of sexually assaulting a child has been arrested.
According to the affidavit for the arrest warrant, Carl Sutphin was accused of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old child.
Police say in an interview that Sutphin denied any wrongdoing and reportedly called the child a liar multiple times.
Court documents reveal that Sutphin has been taken into custody and booked into the Comanche County Detention Center.
He is facing one count of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 and a $100,000 bond.
Sutphin’s preliminary hearing has been scheduled for August.
