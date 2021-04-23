Construction underway for Lawton Farmers Market

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Construction continues for Lawton Farmers Market’s new home downtown. Lawton Farmers Market Institute President, Dr. Edward Legako, said despite setbacks from COVID 19 and recent winter storms, progress is right on track for the farmers market.
He said contractors are currently working on establishing plumbing and electricity for the farmers market by placing pipes and construction underground and that next week they’ll begin laying concrete down.
Legako said he has very high hopes for the project that’s been in the making for over two years.
”We hope that this will be the nicest farmers market building in the state of Oklahoma,” he said.
Lawtons Farmers Market is scheduled to debut its new location this fall thanks to donations from the community. Legako said the $2.8 million dollar project couldn’t be done alone.
”It’s been mainly private funds,” Legako said. “The city of Lawton has been a great partner too in helping us with the project. We’ve got many many local people involved with this project.”
The markets current venue is Cameron University. Legako said next month it will move to the university football field parking lot.
The new farmers market will include an indoor and outdoor portion and will serve as a venue that can be rented out for concerts and other events as well. Legako said the indoor arena will also have bathrooms, heating and air conditioning and even classrooms where visitors can learn about agriculture and nutrition.
The farmers markets’ downtown location is right across from the police station. Legako said that the new farmers market is on track to open by Nov. 1.
