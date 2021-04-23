CU Concert Band, Ft. Sill’s 77th Army Band pay tribute to famed composer

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Cameron University Concert Band will be joined by Fort Sill’s 77th Army Band to present a salute to famed composer and band leader John Philip Sousa Saturday evening.
The concert will take place in Cameron’s Fine Arts Courtyard beginning at 7 p.m.
The concert is free of charge, but seating will be limited to 70 people. Social distancing will be in place, and facial coverings are required.
For more information, you can visit Cameron’s website.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.